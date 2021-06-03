Amazon hiring has begun — looking to fill 2000 new full-time jobs with good wage and hiring bonus















By Rachel Nix

Building Kentucky

More than 2000 new, full-time jobs are coming to Amazon’s new Amazon Air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport – and hiring has begun.

Jobs At Amazon Air

Employees for the state-of-the-art facility join more than 18,000 full- and part-time Amazon employees already working across the state of Kentucky.

Employees at the new site will receive a $17.50/hour minimum wage and a sign-on bonus of up to $2000. A wide range of jobs are available to load, unload and sort packages at the Amazon Air hub.

Air hub job candidates must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. All interested candidates can learn more and apply online here.

Construction of the new facility, which opens later this year, includes a new ramp for aircraft parking, vehicle parking lots, and a sortation building, as well as local roadway improvements.

Economic Impact In Northern Kentucky

This project involves a total estimated $1.5 billion investment in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.

“The Amazon Air hub is a tremendous advantage for the Cincinnati region – for our residents looking for career development and advancement opportunities,” said Lee Crume, president and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, the region’s economic development company.

“The hub is also an asset for Northern Kentucky’s business attraction efforts – it will lead to growth and diversity in our economy and Tri-ED bringing innovative companies to our region.”

Several manufacturers have announced they will locate in NKY to be closer to the hub.

“Demand for air cargo services continues to make Kentucky a top location for manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers needing fast and reliable access to global markets,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We value Amazon’s longstanding partnership and look forward to the success of its Amazon Air cargo hub at CVG.”