Three Northern Kentucky students among top winners in 2021 KYTC Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest















Students from Boone and Campbell Counties earned first place in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) 2021 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest, in which young Kentuckians play an active role in promoting a clean environment.

Contest winners represent St. Joseph Academy in Boone County, Hillard Collins Elementary in Boone County, and St. Therese School in Campbell County, Barren County High School and Murray High School. Seven additional Northern Kentucky students ranked among the top three in individual age categories in this year’s contest.

“A Better Kentucky includes being a cleaner Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These students have done great work in using their creativity to remind us all how to be good neighbors by keeping our neighborhoods, parks, and highways clean. I’m proud that our youngest citizens are promoting a cleaner Kentucky.”

This year, there were 291 entries across the state, with participants ranging in age from 5 to 16.

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “I was so impressed by their artwork. It inspires us all to have a ‘Litter free Kentucky’ and cleaner highways.”

The top finishers in each of four age divisions will receive a $100 gift card, while second and third-place finishers will each receive a $50 gift card. A single submission was received in the 15-18 age category that judges voted as a first-place winner based on merit. First- through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their pieces framed and displayed at the Transportation Cabinet Office Building in Frankfort.

The 2020-2021 contest winners are:

5-6 age category

• 1st place: Clare Mariani, St. Therese School, Campbell County

• 2nd place: Iris Jaeger, Three Pillars Academy, Boone County

• 3rd place: Simon Ising, St. Therese School, Campbell County

7-8 age category

• 1st place: Chayse DiVita, Hillard Collins Elementary, Boone County

• 2nd place: Claire Ewing, Kelly Elementary, Boone County

• 3rd place: Krystin Murphy, Longbranch Elementary, Boone County

9-11 age category

• 1st place: Gabriel Brown, St. Joseph Academy, Boone County

• 2nd place: Cecilia Washnock, St. Anthony School, Kenton County

• 3rd place: Nicolas Brasher, Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County

12-14 age category

• 1st place: Lily Sturgeon, Barren County High School, Barren County

• 2nd place: Saralyn Johnson, Homeschooled in Crittenden County

• 3rd place: Isabella Caridi, Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County

15-18 age category

• 1st place: Amanda Peiffer, Murray High School, Calloway County

The Adopt-a-Highway program is a statewide volunteer effort to reduce roadside litter and keep Kentucky’s highways beautiful. Litter-free roads promote a clean environment, foster civic pride, and save taxpayer dollars. More information on Kentucky’s Adopt-a-Highway program can be found at transportation.ky.gov.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet