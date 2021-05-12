Southbank Partners announces Swinging at the Bell Concert Series — first one starts tonight















Southbank Partners, along with a group of local sponsors, are hosting a summer concert series at the World Peace Bell Park in Newport starting with the Pete Wagner Band with Nancy James on Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

The Swinging at the Bell concert series is family friendly and free to the public. Guests will need to bring their own chair or seating. Southbank Partners asks that guests maintain social distancing and practice COVID safety guidelines.

“We are thrilled to bring back the ever-popular Swinging at the Bell concert series this summer,” said incoming President of Southbank Partners, Will Weber.

“We want to thank: VS Engineering, Fedders Construction, Republic Bank, Newport Business Association, and Strategic Advisers for their sponsorships; without them we would not be able to provide these events for the Northern Kentucky community. We encourage people of all ages to come out to enjoy a relaxing night of great music.”



The concerts will start at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. At the end of each concert, Southbank Partners will ring the World Peace Bell for guests.

The following is the schedule of the concerts:



• May 12th – Pete Wagner Band with Nancy James

• June 9th – Revolver

• July 14th – Pete Wagner Band with Nancy James

• July 28th – Sound Body Jazz Orchestra

• August 11th – Revolver

• August 25th – Jump & Jive Show Band