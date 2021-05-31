Rep. Kim Moser recieves Champion for Children Award from the state Children’s Alliance association















State Representative Kimberly Poore Moser, R-Taylor Mill, was awarded the “Champion for Children Award” from the “Children’s Alliance” a state association of 37 private agencies that provide foster care and behavioral health services to Kentucky’s most vulnerable children and families.

Moser was selected for the award for her leadership during the 2021 Legislative Session, for co-sponsoring HB 140, which will allow telehealth services that were expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic to remain in place after the pandemic ends, and for her sponsorship of HB 50, known as the mental health parity bill, which will require health-insurance plans to treat mental health conditions and substance use disorders the same as physical health conditions.

Moser, Chair of the House Health and Welfare Committee, co-sponsored HB 140 to help ensure many of the gains made in access to healthcare will continue after the pandemic ends, including the use of audio-only visits, which is important since the state has many places without broadband and many citizens that are not savvy at using live, video technology. Passage of this bill will provide continued access to healthcare for many Kentuckians, especially for those with health care disparities, like transportation and poverty. HB 140 was passed and signed into law on March 22 and was co-sponsored with Rep. Deanna Frazier, R-Richmond.

As primary sponsor of HB 50, Moser wants to ensure health care providers comply with the 2008 federal mental health parity law by providing coverage for comprehensive treatment for mental health and substance use disorders without arbitrary limits on treatment. The bill also requires health insurers to file annual reports with the state to show their compliance with the law. HB 50 was passed and signed into law on March 12.

Moser, who represents Kentucky’s 64th District, which includes parts of Campbell and Kenton counites, was honored with the award on May 26, 2021, at the Children’s Alliance annual membership meeting by Children’s Alliance President, Michelle Sanborn.

“It is an honor to present the “Champion for Children Award” to Rep. Moser, who has truly established herself as a strong advocate for Kentucky’s children and families. Her successful passage of HB 140 ensures that the many gains made in accessing healthcare via telehealth during the pandemic, are able to continue into the future,” said Ms. Sanborn. “Rep. Moser knows that access to both physical and mental health services is critical to improving the health outcomes and well-being of Kentucky’s children and their families, which ultimately ensures a brighter future for our Commonwealth.”

“I became a nurse because I wanted to help people lead healthy lives, and I became a legislator because I believe we can make this state a healthier place to call home,” Moser added. “The use of telehealth is a common sense, simple solution that harnesses technology to improve access. I’m proud to have cosponsored this measure and honored to receive this award from the Children’s Alliance.”

The Children’s Alliance, Kentucky’s voice for at-risk children and families, has existed for 60 years and is comprised of private, child and family services agencies throughout Kentucky, which serve at-risk, abused, neglected and abandoned children and their families. Testimony provided on the Senate Floor by Senator Ralph Alvarado indicated that there is an average delay of 11 years between the onset of mental illness symptoms and the time most people access treatment. These are vital measures to ensure equality and accessible for all Kentuckians, especially for our children.