NKY Chamber presents Government Forum with three mayors on growth, challenges in region















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will present a special virtual Government Forum on Tuesday, May 11 from 1-2 p.m. featuring three Northern Kentucky mayors who will delve into what is helping spur business growth in their respective communities and the challenges businesses are still facing.

Walton Mayor Gabe Brown; Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette; and Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli will participate in a panel discussion focusing on the issues that are affecting Northern Kentucky cities, and the region.

While the pandemic has impacted communities across the country, the last year has included hopeful indicators of future growth with the creation of new jobs and several new businesses breaking ground across Northern Kentucky.

NKY Chamber of Commerce VP of Public Affairs & Communications Kristin Baldwin will moderate the panel.

“We hope the business community will join us to learn how our local mayors are enhancing our region and sparking business growth in their cities,” Baldwin said. “These leaders have navigated our communities through tough times, and they remain committed to making a positive impact. We are excited to feature them and are looking forward to gaining insights from their experiences and perspectives.”

The Government Forum is free for NKY Chamber Members and $15 for future Chamber members. Government Forum sponsors include Title Sponsors Duke Energy and Fidelity Investments, and Networking Sponsor Heritage Bank. To register for the event or more information, click here.