Newport seeking new head football coach after Joe Wynn resigns to take charge of another program

Newport High School is looking for a new head football coach to replace Joe Wynn, who resigned after his teams compiled an 18-13 record over the last three seasons.
Wynn is leaving the Newport program to become head football coach at Mason County High School. In his last season with the Wildcats, they posted a 4-4 record. Three of the losses were by margins of seven points or less, including a 20-13 loss to Lloyd in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
“Newport will return a large senior class for a 2A school,” said Newport athletic director Alan Haire II. “Football participation has also grown over the past three years and the team is expected to field a roster of over 40 players. We are excited for the students in this program and can’t wait to start the season.”
Wynn became head coach at Newport in 2018 and received the Owen Hauck Award for leading the local team that showed the most improvement. The Wildcats posted a 6-5 record that year to break a three-year string of losing seasons.
Newport made it to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs in 2019 and finished with an 8-4 record under Wynn. That was another step forward for a program that was 4-29 in the three seasons before he took charge.
Mason County hired Wynn to replace former head coach Jonathan Thomas, who had a 24-37 record over the last six seasons. With mostly underclassmen in the lineup last season, the Royals finished 4-4 after forfeiting their first Class 3A playoff game due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Anyone interested in coaching Newport’s varsity football team can contact Haire at 859-292-3023 or robert.haire@newport.kyschools.us.