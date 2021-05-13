Free, fun learning opportunities for kids of all ages — Remake Learning Days festival creates access















From May 15-17, area families will be able to participate in more than 100 virtual activities through the Greater Cincinnati Remake Learning Days festival.

Co-hosts of this event, KnowledgeWorks and the Catalytic Fund, are partnering to ensure that this online event is available and accessible to all youth.

For education nonprofit KnowledgeWorks, equity is central to their work helping schools and states implement personalized, competency-based learning, as well as in their planning of the learning festival.

To ensure that more children and families can participate in the event, free learning activity kits filled with supplies for more than 15 of the festival’s events are available.

Looking at ArtsWave’s Camp cARTwheel as a model, the library systems and other community institutions across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky were quick to volunteer as kit distribution sites.

With the help of a grant from ArtsWave and donations, 500 kits will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis.The kits, which come in backpacks, include materials for a wide range of activities, including creating zines and books, making shadow puppets, watercolor painting and weaving.

The festival’s project manager Jill Morenz, from the Catalytic Fund, said, “We are so excited to share the incredible resources we have in our community with families who are looking for fun, educational things to do with their children.”

Local libraries, museums, colleges, creative organizations and many others are offering a wide range of activities for all ages, including caregivers. The festival activities will be presented as either pre-recorded or live videos and make use of simple materials. The videos are free to everyone and, while not required, the kits will enable more people to participate.

Find a full list of locations where kits can be picked up click here.

Find a complete listing of festival activities, as well as details on how to participate, click here.