Campbell County Public Library kicks off summer reading Wild About Books — win prizes















Campbell County Public Library’s Summer Reading program kicks off Saturday, June 5 with registration opening at 9 a.m. at the Cold Spring, Carrico/Fort Thomas and Newport branches, while Alexandria opens at 11 a.m.

This year’s theme, titled Wild About Books, is all about animals and habitats they call home.

There will be programs throughout June and July for all ages – from dreaming up a fantasy zoo to drive-in movies featuring everyone’s favorite hedgehog Sonic to creating animal shadow puppets and learning how to keep our oceans clean.

Patrons who register will go home with cool giveaways, while supplies last. Children will receive a backpack; teens will get a reusable water bottle complete with a built-in straw; and adults will score a flashlight pen.

All you need to do to win is read.

Patrons can track their reading with the Beanstack app or pick up a paper log at any of the library’s branches for the chance to win prizes big and small through July.

The grand prize for adults is a $100 Kroger gift card; a Nintendo Switch Lite for teens; and a six-month subscription to KiwiCo (STEAM & science kits) for children.

For more information on prizes and rules, click here.

The Campbell County Public Library operates four branches. The Cold Spring Branch is located at 3920 Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring, phone 859-781-6166. The Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch is located at 1000 Highland Ave. in Fort Thomas, phone 859-572-5033. The Newport Branch is located at 901 E. Sixth St. in Newport, phone 859-572- 5035. The Alexandria Branch is located at 8333 Alexandria Pike in Alexandria, phone 859-572-7463. Express locations for pickups and returns are located in Silver Grove and Melbourne.