Beshear reports 1,882,396 Kyians vaccinated; 758 new COVID cases, 23 deaths, 3.15% positivity















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,882,396 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“No matter where you are in the state, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine near where you live or work,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, when you get a shot of hope at many Kroger or Walmart locations, you can even earn a free shot at winning the lottery. It’s easier than ever.”Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday:

People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 1,882,396

New cases today: 758

New deaths: 23

Positivity rate: 3.15%

New cases 18 and under: 136

Number of Kyians on ventilator: 51

Top counties for new cases are:

