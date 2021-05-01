Beshear reports 1,760,933 Kyians are vaccinated; 723 new COVID cases, 4 deaths, 3.22% positivity















Gov. Andy Beshear wished all Kentuckians a happy Derby weekend and announced 1,760,933 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I hope all Kentuckians enjoy Oaks today and the Derby tomorrow – I know we’re so excited to get back to a more normal celebration of such a special tradition,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s important to keep yourselves and others safe. Mask up when you’re inside or in large groups, and most important, get vaccinated if you haven’t yet.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.

Bipartisan, Regional Group of Governors Encourages Vaccines

Beshear, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined together to release a video on social media urging people in their states to get safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective way to keep you and your family safe and to help us get back to normal sooner,” said Gov. Beshear.



Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,760,933

New cases today: 723

New deaths: 4

New cases under 18: 173

Positivity rate: 3.22%

Counties with more than 20 new cases: Jefferson (140), Bullitt (47), Fayette (46), Boone (40), and Davies and Warren (26)

Kenton County reported 18 cases and Campbell County 4.