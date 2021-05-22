Andra Smith named newest member of Interact for Health Research and Evaluation Team















Andra Smith recently joined Interact for Health as Research and Evaluation Associate.

In this position, she will conduct organizational evaluation activities to support foundation learning and continuous improvement, evaluate progress on grants, and carry out applied research projects. Initially, Smith’s work will support the foundation’s tobacco, communications and Learning Center teams.

Smith recently earned her doctorate in Health Promotion and Behavioral Sciences from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. While finishing her degree, she also completed a Graduate Education Diversity Internship with the American Evaluation Association, focusing on culturally responsive evaluation planning.

Smith has also conducted research around a variety of public health issues, ranging from teen dating violence to heart failure to adolescent sexual health.

“Evaluation and research help us to understand the impact of our investments and identify facilitators of and barriers to progress and impact,” said Kelley Adcock, Director of Research and Evaluation. “By facilitating reflection, learning and use of results, Andra will help our internal and grantmaking teams drive continuous improvement and institutionalize lessons learned.”

Andra also earned a master’s in public health from UTHealth and a Bachelor of Arts in health science from Rice University. A native of Long Island, New York, Smith recently relocated to Southwestern Ohio.

