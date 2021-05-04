A reminder to register for virtual Excellence in Education Celebration on May 5 for annual honors















A reminder to register now for the 2021 Virtual Excellence in Education Celebration on May 5 at 6 p.m. to recognize Northern Kentucky’s outstanding students, educators, faculty, staff, business leaders, and more.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Northern Kentucky Education Council will honor the region’s outstanding students, educators, community partners, and business leaders whose steadfast commitment to education was essential in a year unlike any other.

Presented by Northern Kentucky University, the 2021 Excellence in Education Celebration will take place virtually from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The ceremony is free attend and registration is available here.

Northern Kentucky’s most accomplished students, teachers, faculty, and staff will be honored along with the following distinguished award recipients:



• Dr. Shelli Wilson, Campbell County School District – A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year;

• C-Forward, Inc. and United Way of Greater Cincinnati, NKY Area Center – Business Engagement of the Year Award honorees;



• John Baines, Insight Partners; and Dave Fleischer, Ignite Institute – Robert J. Storer Business-Education Champion Award honorees; and

• Tammy Weidinger, Brighton Center; Jack Moreland, Southbank Partners; and Dr. Karen Cheser, Fort Thomas Public Schools – Lifetime Achievement Award honorees

This year’s sponsors:



• Title Sponsor: Northern Kentucky University

• The Award Sponsor: Duke Energy

• Event Sponsors: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Gateway Community & Technology College and Learning Grove.

• Reception Sponsor: Chick-fil-A Mall Road

Northern Kentucky Education Council