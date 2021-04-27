U.S. Customs and Border Protection seize paintings, tablecloths hiding cocaine, methamphetamines at Louisville port















U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville seized two packages arriving from overseas locations last week that contained $270,000 worth of drugs heading to residences in the U.S. and abroad.

The first shipment CBP officers intercepted was arriving from Aruba. Officers inspected the item, manifested as canvas paintings, and found three paintings that were very rigid and unusually heavy. Officers made a small cut in the paintings and found a white powdery substance. The powder tested positive for cocaine and was seized. The shipment was headed to Madrid and had a street value of $202,500.

The second shipment officers inspected was arriving from Mexico and contained what appeared to be tablecloths. The weight of the tablecloths was very heavy, and a small cut was made into the fabric. Officers found a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The meth-soaked tablecloths were heading to a residence in Macon, Georgia and had a street value of $67,500.

CBP Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn commended his officers for their work on these shipments.

“CBP is responsible for ensuring that all goods entering and exiting the United States do so in accordance with all applicable U.S. laws and regulations. Our officers and specialists in Louisville consistently showcase their quality training and commitment to the CBP mission. They are exceptional at what they do and are part of the best frontline defense in the world.”

Cocaine is a dangerous and highly addictive stimulant. Abuse of the drug can lead to paranoia, exhaustion, heart conditions, convulsions, stroke, and death. It is classified as a Schedule II stimulant under the Controlled Substances Act.



Methamphetamine is one of the most commonly misused stimulants in the world and is the drug that most contributes to violent crime in the United States. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, approximately 1.6 million people reported using methamphetamine in 2016. It is highly addictive, and its abuse can lead to death from stroke, heart attack, or multiple organ failures caused by overheating.

