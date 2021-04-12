St. Henry gets rematch with Beechwood in 9th Region All “A” Classic championship game















St. Henry will get a rematch with Beechwood in the championship game of the 9th Region All “A” Classic baseball tournament at 7:15 p.m. Monday at UC Health Stadium in Florence.

One week ago, Beechwood defeated St. Henry, 6-1, in a regular-season game. There will be much more on the line in Monday’s game with the winner advancing to the sectional round of the statewide small-school playoffs.

Beechwood won back-to-back All “A” Classic state championships in 2018 and 2019, but all spring sports were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tigers are off to a 7-1 start this season. They have scored 10 or more runs in five of their victories. One of the team’s top players is junior Brett Holladay, who has a .391 batting average and 0.64 ERA in 11 innings on the mound.

St. Henry has a 6-1 record, allowing only one run in its last three games since losing to Beechwood.

Tickets for the 9th Region All “A” Classic final will be sold at the gate for $5. Masks are required when walking around the concourse but not when seated.

Beechwood’s fast-pitch softball team also reached the championship game of the 9th Region All “A” Classic tournament that’s scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Newport Vets field.

The Tigers’ opponent will be the winner of the Newport Central Catholic vs. Villa Madonna semifinal game to be played at 5 p.m. Monday at Newport Vets.