Scholarship fund established at Covington Catholic High School in honor of the late Brian A. Schafer















Covington Catholic High School announced the establishment of a new scholarship: The Brian A. Schafer, Class of 2008 Scholarship.

Brian Schafer passed away at the age of 27 after struggling with mental illness for several years. As a member of the Covington Catholic High School Class of 2008, he participated in athletics, including the 2006 State Champion football team, was President of the BUG Club and was dedicated to community service. He graduated in 2012 from the University of Notre Dame with a major in Marketing. Brian’s two brothers, Daniel and Stephen, also graduated from Covington Catholic and the University of Notre Dame.

The three brothers attended St. Pius X grade school, where the Schafer family was part of the parish. Brian’s parents were active at Covington Catholic. His father Mike is a past President of the Boosters and the family made significant contributions to Covington Catholic’s most recent capital campaign, funding one of the tennis courts. They regularly attend CovCath’s annual Memorial Mass to honor Brian.

Brian’s family established this scholarship to help other young men experience the same kind of high-quality, spirit-filled Catholic education that Brian received at CovCath.

Thegift will be matched by a contribution from The Dennis M. and Lois A. Doyle Family Foundation.

Over the last 15 years, the Doyle Family Foundation has co-created 13 endowed scholarships at Covington Catholic which have substantially grown the school’s endowment and increased the tuition support available for students.

Donations can be made to the Brian A. Schafer, Class of 2008 Scholarship at www.covcath.org or mailed to Covington Catholic High School 1600 Dixie Highway Park Hills, KY 41011.