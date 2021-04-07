Rebecca Bryan Boone Chapter of the DAR will clean historic gravestones in Evergreen Cemetery















Rebecca Bryan Boone Chapter of the DAR will be cleaning gravestones in Evergreen Cemetery, focusing on the Civil War Soldiers and Sailor lot.

One of our members leads a Girl Scout troop and some of the scouts from Cadette Troop 7340 will be cleaning with us, said Janet Kinney of the DAR.

“We are also considering branching into Find A Grave to help identify Veterans’ tombstones for their families,” she said. “Most of the names on the stones cannot be read in their present condition.”

The Mary Ingles Chapter in Campbell County will be working with the group again this year.

The Evergreen Cemetery is the largest cemetery in Campbell County. It began in the 1840s and contains 250 acres.