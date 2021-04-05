Re-opening of Piper’s Ice Cream Bar in Mainstrasse is Friday — new frozen treats, adult beverages, more















Piper’s Café in Mainstrasse will be reopening as Piper’s Ice Cream Bar, offering a new menu that includes alcoholic beverages as well as new frozen treats and artisanal coffee drinks.

Piper’s will be reopening on Friday, April 9, with special opening weekend hours of noon – 11 p.m.. Friday night will feature live music from Kyle Knapp on the venue’s family-friendly garden area beginning at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Piper’s has been a staple in the Mainstrasse community for nearly a decade, providing sweet treats and delectable food offerings through its walk-up window. The venue’s new menu will now highlight ice cream concoctions and dozens of new, customizable beverages.

“Piper’s is uniquely positioned to offer an open-air environment, and we can’t wait for the community to come out and enjoy a cold beverage or sweet treat with us,” said Chip Adkins, Co-Owner of Piper’s Ice Cream Bar.

“By focusing on the sweet treats that we were already known for, we’re able to offer even more new concoctions including alcoholic ‘Adults Only’ beverages like our boozy shakes, beer or wine floats, coffee cocktails and Piper’s house-made and customizable hard seltzers.”

The area adjoining Piper’s, often referred to as Hamelin Square Garden, will also be open to everyone, furry friends included. In an effort to support local restaurants, Piper’s will be partnering with El Valle Verde & Zazou to provide food service options for their guests. Guests are also welcome to bring their own food.

“After spending so much time inside these last few months due to the cold weather and the pandemic, people are seeking outdoor venues for social activities,” said Charles Killian, Co-Owner of Piper’s Ice Cream Bar. “That’s why we’re excited to offer our family-friendly venue as a great space for our guests to enjoy socializing in a safe, outdoor setting.”

Piper’s will resume normal business hours beginning on Monday, April 12 and will be open Mondays from 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday 6:30 a.m.–11 p.m. For more information on Piper’s Ice Cream Bar or to view the new menu, click here.

Piper’s was established in 2012 and offers a wide selection of frozen treats, artisanal coffee drinks and adult beverages. Delectable treats and beverages are available for carry-out through their walk-up service window, or can be enjoyed in Piper’s family-friendly garden seating. Live music will be available on the weekends (weather permitting).