Point/Arc to dedicate its 15th residential home — the Sendelbach Home in Independence — on Sunday















The Point/Arc will dedicate its 15th residential home, the Sendelbach Home, Sunday 1-3 p.m., President Judi Gerding has announced.

The Sendelbach Home will be the 15th residential home owned and operated by The Point/Arc, according to Terri Angel, RN, Executive Director of the facility.

“The Point/Arc provides opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD),” Gerding said. “And we want our clients to reach their highest potential not only educationally, but socially, vocationally and of course, residentially.

“This dedication certainly reflects our mission,” she said.

The Sendelbach (Kay and Larry) family first approached Gerding to secure a permanent residence for their 49-year-old daughter with special needs – Michelle – recalled Angel.

“That was about two years ago,” she said.

The Point/Arc eventually purchased the home – located in Independence, – and that purchase was approved by The Point/Arc board, July, 2020.

“We’re happy to provide this opportunity to the Sendelbach family and, at the same time, service Michelle,” Angel said.

The Sendelbach Home will have a total of three roommates, including Michelle.

The Point/Arc