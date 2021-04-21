New carriers, new routes, and low airfares are winning combination for CVG travelers















The addition of new airlines, new flights and increased frequency of flights at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) are providing local travelers a choice of air carriers as well as convenient schedules and affordable airfares.



For the last five years, CVG has consistently added service while maintaining the lowest airfares in the region saving passengers an average of $150 per ticket.

Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation released its average airfare ranking report for the fourth quarter of 2020, covering October through December. CVG is again the lowest fare airport in the region providing the most nonstop flight options.



CVG’s average fare of $237 in Q4 2020 was a 25-year low and outperformed the national average of $261. The airport’s official ranking was #80 of the top 100 U.S. airports. Airports are ranked from the highest average fare to the lowest average fare. Learn more on how the rankings are determined here.



Regional comparisons:

• CVG ranked #80 – average fare $237

• Indianapolis (IND) ranked #65 – average fare $263

• Columbus (CMH) ranked #58 – average fare $266

• Louisville (SDF) ranked #54 – average fare $268

• Dayton (DAY) ranked #13 – average fare $305

New airlines and routes starting soon:

• May 14, 2021: Sun Country Airlines begins service

• May 20, 2021: Alaska Airlines begins service

• May 27 and 28, 2021: United Airlines begins service to four new leisure destinations

• May 29, 2021: Viva Aerobus begins service to Los Cabos, Mexico

• June 9, 2021: Allegiant Air begins service to Key West, FL

