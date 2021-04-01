Louisville Mega Cavern’s drive-thru Dino Safari exhibit to feature dozens of animatronic dinosaurs















The Louisville Mega Cavern is bringing almost a mile worth of dinotastic fun to the park with dozens of life-size moving dinosaurs.

The Dino Safari drive-thru experience will take visitors on a 30-40 minute expedition through Louisville Mega Cavern’s underground passageways. The drive-thru dino adventure is fun for the entire family and will welcome visitors, Friday, April 9 through Sunday, May 2.

Louisville Mega Cavern and Imagine Exhibitions will take families on an adventure to learn how prehistoric dinosaurs evolved over time, where they lived, and other discoveries of paleontologists! Travel back in time to experience earthquakes and dinosaur battles while staying safely in the car for COVID times. As guests drive through Dino Safari, they will have an up-close-and-personal adventure, encountering dinosaurs like the Diplodocus and the terrifying T. rex. Visitors may just help save the life of a dinosaur along the way!

Dino Safari is the perfect COVID-safe experience for families to enjoy from the safety of their own vehicle, no matter what kind of weather Kentucky springs on us. Guests may pre-order tickets that will be scanned through their car window upon entrance to create a contactless experience.

“We are so excited to surprise and delight visitors with a dinosaur-filled experience. Families can join us for a safe COVID-friendly experience unlike anything Louisville Mega Cavern has ever seen,” stated Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President. “We have the wonderful opportunity of partnering with Imagine Exhibitions, and our team is excited to welcome our dinosaur friends down under for the first time!”

Dino Safari was created alongside paleontologist Dr. Gregory Erickson. The experience will take visitors on an educational expedition to prehistoric times. Visitors will be guided through the fictional “Pangea National Park” with an audio tour (available in both English and Spanish). Guests will download a free app to access to access the audio guide while in the caves (details coming soon!). Each vehicle is given a “Survival Pack” which will contain your passport to Pangea with a scavenger hunt and other fun surprises along the way!

Louisville Mega Cavern is known throughout the country for its unique underground experiences, including Mega Zips, Mega Quest, and their highly anticipated Lights Under Louisville experience for the holidays, which boasts more than 5 million points of light and draws thousands of visitors per year. In 2017, Trip Advisor named Louisville Mega Cavern among its top 25 attractions in the country.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this safe and fun experience to families into the Louisville area, particularly in light of the many challenges everyone has faced over the last year,” said Tom Zaller, President & CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, producer of Dino Safari. “Our animatronic dinosaurs transport visitors to a land of prehistoric proportions!”

Visitors interested in the Dino Safari fun may visit louisvillemegacavern.com to purchase passes in-advance for the contactless drive-through experience. Passes will begin at $49.95 per vehicle with up to 7 passengers and $59.95 per vehicle with 8 or more passengers, up to 24. Limo, RV and Small School Bus are priced at $79.95.

For the first time ever, friends and families can experience Dino Safari underground! Guests can find additional information and answers to frequently asked questions at louisvillemegacavern.com.

Louisville Mega Cavern