Kentucky’s Congressional Delegation supports Beshear’s request for federal aid after recent flooding















Kentucky’s Congressional Delegation sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden in support of Governor Andy Beshear’s request for a second federal Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky following historic flooding that began on February 26, leaving behind widespread damage in nine counties.



According to the Governor’s request, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has conducted joint damage assessments and validated more than 2,000 impacted homes in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties. The Governor is requesting these counties receive Public and Individual Assistance.

“Approximately 2,100 homes were destroyed or heavily impacted, while many schools and small businesses endured significant damage as a result of the sustained flooding, displacing numerous families, business owners, and even residents of nursing homes. Many parts of Kentucky were also without clean drinking water for several days and thousands experienced extended power outages. Raised water levels put immense pressure on critical infrastructure, such as dams, temporarily endangering even more residents,” Members stated in the letter.

Local emergency management crews, trained volunteers, and the Kentucky National Guard responded to emergency calls for water rescues in several counties, bravely saving countless lives across the Commonwealth. After flood waters receded, revealing the heartbreaking damage left behind, generous donations and supplies poured into our state in support of emergency flood relief efforts. However, it is abundantly clear that federal support is gravely necessary to repair roads, water lines, government buildings, and to help individuals who lost nearly everything.



“These recent and relentless severe weather events devastated the Commonwealth and its communities. For this reason, we urge you to also approve the requests for both public and individual assistance for those Kentuckians hit hardest by the these weather disasters,” the letter stated.

The request comes only one week after President Biden issued a Major Disaster Declaration, activating emergency federal aid in response to the deadly winter ice storms that killed five people and impacted 44 counties in February. Kentucky’s Congressional Delegation urged the President‘s quick response.

The Governor’s office reported that FEMA has verified in excess of $30 million in Public Assistance damages as of March 30, 2021.