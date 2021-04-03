Kenton County seeks feedback for new 225-acre park on Independence Station Road















Kenton County is seeking feedback from residents for the new, 225 acre Kenton County Park located on Independence Station Road which neighbors Lincoln Ridge Park.

The first opportunity for input will be at a public meeting on April 14th at 5:30 PM via Zoom.

Meeting attendees will watch a short presentation and then be asked various questions regarding amenities and features.

They will be able to ask questions and post comments in the chat feature of Zoom.

The meeting will be led by Human Nature, the organization hired by Kenton County using grant monies to create a Master Plan for the park. The Master Plan consists of three phases:

The County is currently seeking feedback for the first phase which is information gathering from multiple sources on what the site currently has (inventory) and what it offers (analysis) and developing a program for the site that will inform the design.

For those unable to attend the meeting, a copy of the presentation and survey can be found on the Kenton County website new park project page. The survey will remain open until April 30th. Paper copies are available at the Parks & Recreation Office located at Lincoln Ridge Park.

The Project

Kenton County converted the land into a park in August of 2020. The new park is currently open for passive recreation, including hiking, fishing, biking, wildlife observation, and walking.

The Park

The park is located at 604 Independence Station Road in Independence and is currently open for passive recreation, including hiking, fishing, biking, wildlife observation, and walking. Visitors are welcome on the property from dawn to dusk.

