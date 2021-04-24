Highlands boys swimming, Simon Kenton girls archery place second in statewide competition















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Highlands boys swimming team and Simon Kenton girls archery team placed second in state championship competition that were held at multiple sites on Saturday due to pandemic restrictions.

There were four sites for archery and three sites for swimming. Results from each site were compiled to determine the state champions in each sport.

In boys swimming, Louisville St. Xavier posted the highest score with 537 points in 11 events. Highlands took second place with 201.5 points and Covington Catholic placed fourth with 126.

Highlands senior Mac Russell won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle individual events. He was also a member of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that placed second. Jack Banks was also on both relay teams and he placed second behind Russell in the 100 freestyle.

Beechwood senior Eli Shoyat won the 500 freestyle and took second in the 200 freestyle. The other local boys state champion was St. Henry senior Aiden Stigall in 1-meter diving.

The top team score in the girls state swimming championships held at three sites was 407.5 by Louisville Sacred Heart. Ryle placed fourth with 133.5 points.

Notre Dame sophomore Lainey Kruger won the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 100 freestyle. The other local girls state champion was Cooper freshman Peytton Moore in 1-meter diving.

Ryle senior Alexa Arkenberg closed out her high school career by placing second in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 500 freestyle. She was also on the Raiders’ 400 freestyle relay team that placed fourth.

One of the four state archery sites was Ryle High School, where the top two girls team scores were recorded. Harrison County won the state title with a 1,980 team total, followed by Simon Kenton with 1,972.

Simon Kenton’s team leader was senior Paige Robbins, who placed fourth in the state with a 294 score. Her senior teammate, Grace Hofstetter, tied for 10th place with a 290.

Ryle eighth-grader Kennan Caudill tied for fifth place in boys state archery championships with a 294 in his home gym. Bullitt Central took the boys team title with 2,013 points. Simon Kenton placed 10th with 1,963.

The Kentucky All “A” Classic baseball and softball state tournaments in Owensboro were delayed by rain showers on Saturday.

Two of the four baseball games were moved back to Saturday evening with St. Henry defeating Louisville Holy Cross, 10-0, in the opener. Walton-Verona’s first-round game against Knott County Central was rescheduled for Sunday morning.

Villa Madonna, the only local team in the state softball tournament, had pool play games scheduled against Middlesboro and Whitefield Academy on Saturday and Trimble County on Sunday morning.

Swimming & diving state champions

BOYS

1-meter diving – Aiden Stigall (St. Henry) 465.75

500 freestyle – Eli Shoyat (Beechwood) 4:24.39

100 freestyle – Mac Russell (Highlands) 44.66

50 freestyle – Mac Russell (Highlands) 20:34

GIRLS

1-meter diving – Peytton Moore (Cooper) 429.05

100 breaststroke – Lainey Kruger (Notre Dame) 1:01.85