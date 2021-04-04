Fort Thomas Education Foundation’s Grant Patrol distributed $25k in grants to teachers















The Fort Thomas Education Foundation conducted its annual Grant Patrol recently, a fun tradition that gives the FTEF the opportunity to surprise FTIS teachers who have submitted a FTEF Grant Request with the news that their request has been funded.

This year the FTEF is celebrating 20 years and over the course of those 20 years, the FTEF has funded nearly $900,000 in teacher grants. This year, thanks to the generous donations from families and community partners, the FTEF has awarded grants totaling more than $25,000. Teachers and administrators will coordinate with the FTEF to make their purchases during the summer so the students can begin using it at the beginning of next school year.

This year’s grant recipients are:

• HHS Social Studies (Ms. Booth) – Holocaust Suitcases in which students will be able to unpack artifacts associated with a variety of survivors as part of their research on the Holocaust.

• HHS Journalism (Ms. Brubaker) – Camera Lens

• HHS Bluebird Brew Café (Ms. Carter & Ms. Hoffstedder) – TV which will allow for an electronic display of menu and specials.

• HHS Science Dept (Ms. Epperson)– Outdoor Classroom

• HMS Band (Ms. Duncan) – Drumline

• Johnson Elementary (Ms. Flynn & Ms. Zimmerman) – Art & Library Sewing Machines

• Johnson Elementary (Ms. Chajkowski) – New Library Books

• Moyer Elementary Library (Ms. Everett) – Hat Loom

• Moyer Elementary Music Department (Ms. Howard) – Instrument Repair

• Woodfill Elementary (Ms. Gesenhues) – Blue Death Feigning Beetles and supplies along with the curriculum by the “Bug Chicks” to teach social emotional skills and other STEM lessons.



“FTEF is so excited to be able to fund 100% of the teacher grant requests for the 2020-2021 school year. Our teachers and administrators have worked tirelessly this school year, continually thinking outside-the-box, to give our students the opportunity to have in-person learning. This type of commitment to learning is EXACTLY why we love giving back to our teachers through the grant funding process each year. While COVID definitely forced FTEF to also think outside-the-box with regard to fundraising, we are so humbled and appreciative that our community and our donors continued their support. It warms my heart to see the joy in the faces of our teachers and students when we surprise them with their grants, even if it is from behind a mask!” said Megan deSola, FTEF Board President.



Ms. Brubaker, teacher at Highlands High School and Journalism Advisor, said “Today was a surprise. Thank you to the FTEF for the incredible grant for new sport and portrait lens for my journalism students. The impact of this gift will reach 1000s of students through our yearbook and outline platform. THANK YOU!”



The FTEF is a non-profit organization that is committed to enhancing the educational excellence in our public schools.

Through a public-private partnership, the FTEF is proud to have impacted the school experience for every single student in the school district. Since 2000 the FTEF has been able to give back nearly $13 million to FTIS schools.