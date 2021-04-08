Dr. Lynne Saddler to leave Northern Kentucky Independent Health Department at end of the year















Dr. Lynne Saddler will step down from her position as leader of the Northern Kentucky Independent Health Department at the end of the year.

“I am honored to have been in the service of public health here in Northern Kentucky for the past decade,” Dr. Saddler said. “It has been a pleasure leading such talented and dedicated public health professionals and I appreciate the many community partnerships that have helped move the mission of the health department forward during this time.”

Making the announcement mow gives the District Board of Health time to conduct a thorough search for a replacement and help ensure a smooth transition.

Dr. Saddler, who has been with NKY Health since September 2010, said she is grateful for the many agency successes to make Northern Kentucky a healthier place.

“This is a good time for the agency to transition to new leadership,” she said. “NKY is in a much better point in the pandemic now as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to increase and the agency can start planning for the future with new leadership and fresh perspectives.”