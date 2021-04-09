District Judge Ann Ruttle suspended for seven days per agreement with Judicial Conduct Commission















The Judicial Conduct Commission has come to an agreement with Ann Ruttle, District Court Judge for Kentucky’s 16th Judicial Circuit in Kenton County, for a suspension from the bench for seven consecutive days.

The action comes after an investigation into two complaints against Judge Ruttle in which she required defendants in criminal trials to file written demands for jury trials, made comments directed to public advocacy attorneys that were not patient, dignified and courteous, and in a proceeding with an unrepresented defendant suggested entering into a plea agreement that could reasonably perceived as coercive.

The suspension begins April 15 and ends April 22, during which time she will not be paid and can’t use her office or her access pass and credentials.

The agreement refers to the Judicial Conduct Canon which “requires a judge to act at all times in a manner that promote public confidence in the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary and to avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety; and which requires a judge to uphold and apply the law and perform all duties of judicial official fairly and impartially; and which provides a judge shall be patient, dignified and courteous to litigants, jurors, witnesses, lawyers, court staff, court officials and others.”

Judge Ruttle waived formal proceedings in agreeing to this order. She was first elected to her position in 1994. She practiced law for ten years prior to her election.