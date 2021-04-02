COVID cases rise for third day — to 972; 13 deaths reported, positivity rate is 2.99%















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky saw another big jump in new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, continuing this week’s trend.

There were 972 new cases reported to state public health officials on Thursday. That compares to 310 on Monday, 751 on Tuesday, and 815 on Wednesday, and raises to 427,842 the number of positive cases in Kentucky, since the first one on March 6, 2020.

Nine counties had 20 or more cases reported on Thursday. Jefferson had 143, Warren 59, Fayette 53, Laurel 43, Kenton and Letcher 27, Scott 25, Whitley 23 and Christian 20.

There were 13 more deaths reported to the state by local health departments, along with five more from the ongoing audit of death certificates between last October and the end of January, making it 18 in all. There have now been 6,108 Kentuckians lost due to the coronavirus.

Information on the latest victims’ locations and ages was not available.

The number of Kentuckians hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Thursday dropped by two to 411. Of them, 92 were in the ICU and 45 on a ventilator, also representing decreases from the previous day.

The state’s positivity rate rose from Wednesday’s 2.96% to 2.99% on Thursday, based on a seven-day rolling average, but has now remained below the three percent level for 11 consecutive days.

Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order that mirrors the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order extending the nationwide moratorium on evictions from residential premises for nonpayment of rent through June 30, 2021.

To be covered by the CDC eviction moratorium, tenants must complete this Declaration Form.

The Governor has designated $264 million to the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund that can assist Kentucky renters in 118 counties with rent or utility payments. For more information and to apply, click here.

Homeowners at risk of foreclosure should visit the Kentucky Homeownership Protection Center website. Those homeowners in need of utility assistance should contact their local Community Action Agency.

To see the full daily COVID-19 report from state public health officials, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, vaccine sites and availability, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.

The Governor’s office is expected to release daily number on Friday and Saturday, but will not do so on Sunday, in observance of Easter.

His next press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled for Monday afternoon at 4.