City of Dayton, NKY Health Department offering free COVID vaccine clinic Friday at First Baptist Church















The Northern Kentucky Health Department and the City of Dayton are conducting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the First Baptist Church of Dayton, 501 Dayton Ave., on Friday, April 30.

The clinic will start on at 10 a.m. and end at 12 midnight. An appointment can be scheduled online here or by calling 859-491-1600. Walk-ins also will be accepted at this vaccine clinic.

“We recognize that the City of Day has a number of elderly residents and other residents who have limited transportation opportunities, so we reached out to the Northern Kentucky Health Department to see if this agency would provide vaccinations in our city,” said Mayor Ben Baker.

“We appreciate both the Health Department for responding to this request and the First Baptist Church of Dayton making their church available for the vaccination clinic.”

Vaccinations are free of charge and no insurance information is necessary. People must be at least 18 years old to receive the vaccination.

The Health Department plans to use the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine now that Center for Disease Controls and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommend resuming the use of that vaccination after a temporary pause.

Learn more about the benefits of the vaccine here.

Click image to sign up: