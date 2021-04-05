City of Covington says combined trash, storm water bill is in the mail, due April 30















Covington’s Finance Department is mailing a bill to residents today that combines annual fees related to trash collection and storm water service.



Payment is due by April 30.





That’s the quick, basic explanation. But here’s a little additional background:

• This is the first year for the storm water fee, which replaces a monthly fee previously charged by Sanitation District No. 1 of Northern Kentucky. As explained in a previous release, HERE, the City recently took over the “water quality” aspect of storm water management, cut the cost to residents by 10 percent, and will charge annually instead of monthly. Homeowners pay $4.54 a month. And note that this year’s bill includes only 10 months’ charges, given the mid-year takeover.

• The annual trash collection fee usually is mailed a month earlier but was delayed this year to include the storm water fee and save postage and time for both the City and residents. The annual cost again stays the same at $152.52 and includes curbside recycling.



Commercial accounts for both waste and storm water services are handled differently: Customers pay Rumpke Waste & Recycling directly for trash collection and are billed by the City quarterly at a different rate for storm water service with the cost depending upon the size of their roofs and impervious pavement.



Residents can also see their bills online by clicking HERE, clicking on “search,” selecting “property tax,” and then button, and then following instructions. (This is a new online link, as the City changed its software.)



To make a payment:

• Online: HERE. (Same link and instructions as above.)

• By mail: P.O. Box 122655, Covington, KY 41012. If you’re paying by credit card through the mail, use this FORM.

• By phone: Call (859) 292-2180.

• In person: Bring your bill and payment to the Finance Department pay window at City Hall, 20 W. Pike St., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• After-hours drop box: Drop your bill and payment in the after-hours drop box located outside of City Hall, in a slot in the door to the left of the main entrance.