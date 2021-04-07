Chamber, Education Council honors students, educators, business leaders at Excellence event















Local educators, administrators, students, and families overcame countless challenges during the 2020-21 school year. On May 5, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Northern Kentucky Education Council will honor the region’s outstanding students, educators, community partners, and business leaders whose steadfast commitment to education was essential in a year unlike any other.



Presented by Northern Kentucky University, the 2021 Excellence in Education Celebration will take place virtually from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The ceremony is free to attend and registration is available here.



Northern Kentucky’s most accomplished students, teachers, faculty, and staff will be honored along with the following distinguished award recipients (complete list of honorees attached):



• Dr. Shelli Wilson, Campbell County School District – A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year;

• C-Forward, Inc. and United Way of Greater Cincinnati, NKY Area Center – Business Engagement of the Year Award honorees;

• John Baines, Insight Partners; and Dave Fleischer, Ignite Institute – Robert J. Storer Business-Education Champion Award honorees; and

• Tammy Weidinger, Brighton Center; Jack Moreland, Southbank Partners; and Dr. Karen Cheser, Fort Thomas Public Schools – Lifetime Achievement Award honorees.

The unwavering dedication of teachers, administrators, and staff during the 2020-21 school year will help mold Northern Kentucky’s future leaders.

NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper notes that celebrating those working in education is more vital than ever before.



“For over a year our region’s teachers and students met challenge after challenge head on,” Cooper said. “They never wavered. They pushed forward and embodied the region’s gritty spirit. The last two school years have been tougher than anyone could have ever imagined. There’s still uncertainty. However, it’s comforting to know the future of Northern Kentucky is in great hands. This region’s commitment to successful outcomes for students is inspiring. For all they have done and will continue to do, our local leaders in education deserve to be celebrated.”



NKY Education Council Executive Director Dr. Randy Poe echoes Cooper’s sentiments.



“From quarantines to remote learning and constant changes, the last two years have truly tested our teachers, administrators, students, and their families,” Poe said.

“However, our community has risen to the challenge time and time again to put education first in our region. Our teachers and all those associated with our schools deserve a standing ovation. And while we can’t have this event fully in-person with an audience this year, it is our honor to recognize students, educators, and community partners for their outstanding achievements.”

The Excellence in Education Celebration is presented by the NKY Chamber in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Education Council. The Title Sponsor is Northern Kentucky University. The Award Sponsor is Duke Energy. Event sponsors include Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Gateway Community & Technology College and Learning Grove. The Reception Sponsor is Chick-fil-A Mall Road.

The complete list of honorees:



