Cameron announces more than $166,000 in grants to fight child abuse across Commonwealth















Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday announced more than $166,000 in grant funding to child sexual abuse prevention programs in the Commonwealth. The grants are competitively awarded through the Child Victim’s Trust Fund (CVTF), which is administered by the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board (CSAEP) within the Attorney General’s office. The grants will assist Kentucky organizations in their work to prevent child sexual abuse.

“Kentucky’s children deserve happy and healthy childhoods,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Providing organizations with the resources necessary to implement child sexual abuse prevention programs is part of a larger endeavor by our office to end child abuse and neglect in the Commonwealth. I commend each of these organizations for their efforts to protect Kentucky’s kids, and I appreciate the work of the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board throughout the grant process.”

CVTF presented statewide grants to Kentucky Kids on the Block and Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky and awarded regional grants to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center, Inc., Family Nurturing Center of Kentucky, and Exploited Children’s Help Organization (ECHO).

Kentucky Kids on the Block, of Bowling Green, received $24,532.90 to provide 50 child abuse prevention puppeteer programs for kindergarten to sixth-grade children across the state.

“Kentucky Kids on the Block and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office have built a strong partnership by coming together to prevent child abuse,” said Ashley Reynolds, Executive Director of Kentucky Kids on the Block. “This grant will give hope and protection to thousands of Kentucky children by empowering them to say ‘No!’ to abuse.”

Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky of Lexington was awarded $32,465 to develop online training and print and digital materials to explain the elements of healthy child development. Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky will also publicize and create new materials for the “Are They Good for Your Kids?” child sexual abuse prevention campaign.

“When practitioners and families are armed with appropriate tools, child sexual abuse can be prevented, two generations at a time,” said Jill Seyfred, Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky. “We are grateful for the support of the Child Victim’s Trust Fund and look forward to developing educational resources that will build resilient families and children.”

Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center of Paducah received $24,653 for its “Safety Tools and Golden Rules” program. The initiative will provide child sexual abuse prevention education for preschool and elementary students in 13 Western Kentucky Counties and campers at the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch.

“We are honored to work with Attorney General Cameron to protect Kentucky’s kids,” said Janie Criner, Executive Director of Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center. “Now, more than ever, children must be empowered to prevent sexual abuse, and the Child Victim’s Trust Fund grant enables us to continue to bring essential education to some of our state’s most vulnerable children.”

Headquartered in Florence, Family Nurturing Center received $55,223 to provide 195 “Stewards of Children” community training for 2,000 parents and adults in Boone, Campbell, Grant, and Kenton Counties. The training equips adults working in youth organizations, public agencies, schools, and law enforcement to recognize, prevent, and respond responsibly to child sexual abuse.

“We’re grateful for the support of Attorney General Cameron and the Child Victim’s Trust Fund,” said Jane Herms, Executive Director of Family Nurturing Center. “Protecting children is everyone’s responsibility, and our Stewards of Children program arms community members with tools to prevent, recognize, and respond to child abuse disclosures.”

Exploited Children’s Help Organization (ECHO) of Louisville received $29,325 to make age-appropriate child abuse prevention presentations to 6,000 kindergarten through 12th-grade students in Louisville’s public and private schools. ECHO will also provide evidence-based prevention training to 3,500 adults who work with youth-serving organizations, businesses, and volunteers who regularly engage with children and youth.

“We imagine a world where there is no child abuse, and we know that we have a long way to go to make this vision a reality in Kentucky,” said Sonja Grey, Executive Director of ECHO. “Thanks to the support of the Attorney General’s Office and the Child Victim’s Trust Fund, we continue working toward our goal to prevent child abuse and create a better tomorrow for all Kentucky children.”

Kentuckians who want to join the fight to end child abuse in the Commonwealth can donate to the CVTF by making a private donation, by purchasing an “I Care About Kids” license plate, or by donating a portion of their state income tax refund. To learn more about the Child Victim’s Trust Fund visit, I Care About Kids.

To report suspected child abuse, contact local law enforcement or the Child Protection Hotline by calling 1-877-KYSAFE1 (1-877-597-2331).

