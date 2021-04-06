Brian Robinson, once Highlands principal, returns to Fort Thomas Independent Schools as superintendent















Brian Robinson, 45, who once served as principal of Highlands High School, is returning t the Fort Thomas Independent School System as superintendent, effective July 1.

He takes the reins from Dr. Karen Cheser who has resigned and will become superintendent of schools is Durango, Colorado.

Robinson lives in Northern Kentucky with his wife, Julie, and two sons, Nick and Jake, both of whom attend Fort Thomas Independent Schools.



“I am just thrilled and honored to return to Fort Thomas, where the schools are and always have been the heartbeat of the community,” said Robinson. “Leading the Fort Thomas Independent Schools as superintendent is both a great privilege and responsibility, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their confidence in me to guide our schools forward.”

Robinson’s appointment completes a national search and Ann Meyer, chair of the Board of Education, wants to thank the candidates both locally and from around the country that submitted applications. The Board unanimously chose Robinson.

“Mr. Robinson outlined a clear vision for building on past successes and positioning our students to achieve in a 21st Century environment,” said Meyer. “Of course, we remember clearly the wonderful job Mr. Robinson did leading Highlands High School and we anticipate similar outcomes as he moves to the superintendent’s office.”

Robinson will succeed Dr. Karen Cheser, who will retire as superintendent after four years at the helm at the end of theacademic year. Since departing from Highlands High School in 2017, Robinson served as Executive Director of Advanced Placement implementation at The College Board and currently leads curriculum initiatives as the High School Associate Director for Teaching and Learning at the Forest Hills School District.

“I know our schools will be in great hands with Mr. Robinson’s appointment as superintendent,” said Dr. Cheser. “The Board has made a thoughtful and important choice and I will be celebrating along with everyone else the many successes that Mr. Robinson oversees.”

Robinson graduated from Simon Kenton High School and Thomas More University and will assume his new role once his contract, slated to begin on July 1, 2021, obtains approval from the Board of Education.