BCM presents NKY History Hour: Old Latonia, America’s Most Beautiful Race Course















One of the top sites for horse racing in the country, Latonia Race Track welcomed more that 100,000 cheering fans from 1883-1939 with legendary race horses in Northern Kentucky.

Cam Miller, director and producer of the 2016 documentary Old Latonia: America’s Most Beautiful Race Course, will discuss the glory days of the Latonia Derby and how financial difficulties ultimately led to its closing, during the next NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

To register and participate in the free virtual presentation, presented by Behringer-Crawford Museum, click here.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

For nearly 20 years, Cam Miller has directed, produced, edited, designed soundscapes, composed/performed countless projects in the region. He is best known for his work with the Cincinnati Reds and their Hall of Fame-producing exhibit films including 1919 Cincinnati Reds, Crosley Field Remembered and Our True Blues: The Story of The Covington Blue Sox. Old Latonia: America’s Most Beautiful Race Course won the Blue Chip Media Award for best documentary and he has an Americana/folk/country album entitled “Old Latonia” due this summer.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, vice president of the BCM Board of Trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of the museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today here.



Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by our members, the City of Covington. Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Humanities, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation.