April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month — wear blue to raise awareness nationwide















By Jane Hermes

Family Nurturing Center

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It is the month to wear blue ribbons, to attend blue-ribbon events and to raise awareness nationwide. Except, for the second time in a row, April isn’t like years past because of the global pandemic. While April may look different, there are still ways that you can support child abuse prevention efforts and join us in our work.

• April 13th is Step Up For Children day! This year instead of inviting you to attend a live event to honor the brave kids we strive to protect, we’ll be coming directly to your living room. On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 7:30 – 8 p.m. on WCPO (Channel 9), we’ll be sharing stories of hope, bravery and resilience. Real stories from your real neighbors and real honorees, including Tom Gill, Mark Ayer and the Kappa Deltas at NKU. You’ll be seeing more info in the coming days, but mark your calendars now, and tune into this special event.

• April 14th is Wear Blue Day in OH. Kentucky celebrated on April 1. Same idea, different state. Send us an picture or post to our FB page. Kids in our region will get double the prevention efforts and awareness.

• April 25th is Blue Sunday, a time for all faiths to come together and offer a prayer for children and families. Ask your place of worship to participate, and lift your voice in prayer to protect our most vulnerable. For more info, click here.



That’s not all – it’s a perfect time to learn the signs and symptoms of abuse, how to report, and steps you can take to keep children safe. Sign up for a Stewards of Children program, currently offered virtually, or take advantage of one of our wellness services. Talk to your child about body safety, boundaries and the importance of talking with a safe, trusted adults. Share your knowledge – invite friends, family and colleagues to learn more about how they can get involved in ending the cycle of child abuse!



At Family Nurturing Center, we work every day to prevent child abuse and help children, adults and families heal. We welcome this special time of national reflection and action, and invite you to join us in our efforts to end the cycle of child abuse.

For more information, click here.

