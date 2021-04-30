Apartment Association provides outreach assistance to families displaced by Florence fire















The 35 families displaced by the early Wednesday morning fire at a Florence apartment complex will receive assistance in the form of $50 Walmart gift cards from The Apartment Association Outreach, Inc. (AAO) organization. AAO also worked with representatives from Home Depot for an additional donation of $30 in gift cards.



“When families and individuals require emergency help and assistance, the AAO tries to be there in their time of need,” said AAO Executive Vice President Mark K. Franks. “Losing your home through a devastating fire is when people are at their most vulnerable. The Apartment Association Outreach is honored to join others in helping the families that are suffering right now.”





AAO – the 501c3 not-for-profit charitable organization of the Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Apartment Association (GCNKAA) – helps thousands of people across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky each year through emergency assistance, rental assistance, food donations, school supplies, scholarships and senior events.



Wednesday’s fire at the Champion Club Apartments on Parkland Place left 35 families without homes. The Red Cross placed the families in nearby hotels.



The Apartment Association Outreach also is working with members of GCNKAA to find mid-term housing for the displaced families to supplement help from the Red Cross until their homes have been repaired.



AAO works in partnership with 20 food panties and four social service partners:

• FreeStore Foodbank

• CAIN (Churches Active in Northside)

• Jewish Family Service

• Santa Maria Community Services.