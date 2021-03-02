Teresa Werner: Fixing the hidden costs of climate change; every person wants a healthy environment















Our taxes cover disaster relief, our insurance and premiums reflect what the insurers must pay for natural disasters, and we all pay increased healthcare to treat respiratory and other diseases caused by air pollution. The reason why all citizens must pay these costs is the result of a “market failure.” A market failure occurs when the cost of an action is not borne by the party or product causing the issue. For example, when a company pollutes, the local community incurs the cost not the corporation until or unless a fix is put in place.

Climate change is another example. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently reported that the U.S. faced a record-breaking number of natural disasters in 2020 causing $1 billion or more in damage. The writing is on the wall: 19 out of the last 20 years have been the warmest on record leading to more extreme natural disasters. The costs of climate change will only increase if not addressed.

Three ways to reduce carbon emissions that are leading to climate change are being discussed: regulations, incentives and correcting the market failure. While regulations and incentives can be helpful, both solutions leave out the most powerful tool the U.S. has to offer – the free market. The most effective way to drive true innovation for alternative energy sources, increase efficient energy reduction and make the U.S. a leader in the associated products and jobs that go with these innovations is to use the laws of supply and demand.

Economists overwhelmingly agree that to fix this market failure and reduce carbon emissions, a steadily rising carbon fee should be placed on fossil fuels at their source (coal mine, oil refinery, etc.) and the money collected from these fees divided equally and returned to every American as a carbon payout. This market mechanism, a price on carbon with a payout to every family, will not only reduce carbon emissions but with increased demand encourage the development of 21st century alternative energy sources. And a border adjustment levied on imports from nations not matching our commitment would ensure a level playing field for our companies.

Every person wants cleaner air, safer water, a healthier environment along with a robust economy for their community. While addressing climate change may seem overwhelming, there are simple actions everyone can take such as educating yourself and your family and letting your elected leaders know that you are concerned. Ask your congressional leaders, Senators McConnell and Paul in Kentucky and Senators Portman and Brown in Ohio, to work towards lasting bipartisan climate solutions in Congress that include carbon pricing. Using the free market as a foundational policy for reducing emissions will allow energy providers, businesses and households the opportunity to make their own decisions on the best technologies and solutions for them.

Learn more by reading this Niskanen Center tribute to George Shultz and his dedication to carbon pricing or spending time at the website.

Teresa Werner of Villa Hills, has been a telecommunications engineer for over 30 years and volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Education, a non-profit, non-partisan group that empowers individuals to educate others about effective solutions to climate change.

A graphic from the NOAA report:

