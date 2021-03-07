Nominations open for 2021 Next Generation Leader Awards, deadline March 19















Nominations are now open for the 2021 Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLAs), presented by Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP). A program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the NGLAs honor young professionals under the age of 40 for significant accomplishments within their chosen professional field, as well as their commitment, and contributions to the community.

“For over ten years, the Next Generation Leader Awards have celebrated talented young leaders who continue to make a positive impact on our community,” said Amanda Johannemann, Director, Talent Strategies/NKYP. “The NGLAs are a great opportunity to recognize the exemplary work of the young professionals in our region and the impact they are having not only at work, but in our community.”

The NGLAs recognize young professionals in ten categories. Nominees should be submitted based on their primary job responsibilities, not the category the company they work for falls under:

• Arts, Entertainment & Hospitality (visual/performing arts, tourism, restaurants, hotels, retail, museums, etc.)

• Education (teacher, school principal/vice principal, coach, school board member)

• Entrepreneurship (start-ups, business owners)

• Medical & Healthcare Services (physicians, nurses, healthcare administrators)

• Professional Services (accounting, banking, insurance, architects, commercial developers, mortgage brokers, financial planners, business development/sales, attorney, HR, real estate, etc.)

• Public Relations, Media and Marketing (public relations, copywriters, public affairs, media relations, graphic designers, community relations, etc.)

• Public Service and Community Based Organizations (non-profit professionals, state employees, lobbyists, local government, armed service, police officer, firefighter)

• Skilled Trades (manufacturing, construction, electricians, etc.)

• Technology (software developer, computer systems analyst, information security analyst, data analyst, web developer)

• Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain (logistics coordinators, logistics sales representatives, drivers, operations manager, material control analyst, etc.)

To nominate a young professional for a Next Generation of Leader Award, click here. The deadline to nominate is Friday, March 19.

Applications will be due in early April and 2021 NGLA Finalists will be announced in May. All finalists and award winners will be honored at the annual NGLA Celebration in July 2021. Details to follow.

To learn more about NKYP, the Next Generation of Leader Awards, or the NKY Chamber, click here.

The 2021 NGLA Presenting Sponsor is St. Elizabeth Healthcare. NKYP Sponsors include Presenting Sponsors: CVG and Talent Magnet Institute; Supporting Sponsor: Scooter Media and Event Sponsor: Leadership Council for Nonprofits.