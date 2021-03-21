NKY Forum to present ZOOM cafe discussing Covington and the Brent Spence Bridge, with Mayor Meyer















The Northern Kentucky Forum will present a ZOOM cafe and a discussion with Covington Mayor Joe Meyer on the Brent Spence Bridge.

It will be held on March 31, 8:45-9:45 a.m. Register here.

Recently, the Covington Commission issued a detailed statement critiquing the current bridge replacement plan which would have a dramatic impact on the city. See the NKyTribune’s story here.

Mayor Meyer will discuss the statement in detail, outlining the city’s concerns and its hopes for a bridge plan that complements the city and its development.

Attendees will receive a vouch for a free cup of coffee at Roebling Point Books & Coffee in Covington and a coupon for 19.63% off on a book. 1963 is the year the bridge opened.

The Forum is a collaboration of Northern Kentucky University’s Center for Civic Engagement, the Boone County Public Library, the Campbell County Public Library and the Kenton County Public Library. The Forum’s purpose is to foster civil, civic dialogue on topics of community interest.

During the pandemic, the Forum has developed virtual opportunities by switching to an online discussion format.