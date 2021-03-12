NKY Education Council sets virtual spring meeting ‘Taking Action to Improve Education Outcomes’















The Northern Kentucky Education Council’s Virtual Spring Convening Taking Action to Improve Education Outcomes will take place March 24 9-11 a.m.

The council’s annual convening will be virtual and will offer a rich agenda aimed at improving student success.

It is free to all participants.

The convening will provide participants with an overview of the region’s Kids Count data, results from the Resiliency Poll, insights from across the state of Kentucky regarding diversity and inclusion, and a panel discussion with local community leaders.

Guest Speakers:

Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children

Terry Brooks, Kentucky Youth Advocates

NKY Resiliency Poll Data

Dr. Rich Gilman, Terrace Metrics

Diversity & Inclusion Opportunities

Dr. Thomas Woods-Tucker, Kentucky Department of Education

Panel Discussion Participants

Taking Action to Support Student Success

Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway Community & Technical College

Jill Gay, Family Nurturing Center

Chad Molley, Erlanger-Elsmere Schools

Julia Pile, Parent Camp

Dave Schroeder, Kenton County Public Library