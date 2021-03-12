NKY Education Council sets virtual spring meeting ‘Taking Action to Improve Education Outcomes’

The Northern Kentucky Education Council’s Virtual Spring Convening Taking Action to Improve Education Outcomes will take place March 24 9-11 a.m.
The council’s annual convening will be virtual and will offer a rich agenda aimed at improving student success.
It is free to all participants.
The convening will provide participants with an overview of the region’s Kids Count data, results from the Resiliency Poll, insights from across the state of Kentucky regarding diversity and inclusion, and a panel discussion with local community leaders.
Guest Speakers:
Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children
Terry Brooks, Kentucky Youth Advocates
NKY Resiliency Poll Data
Dr. Rich Gilman, Terrace Metrics
Diversity & Inclusion Opportunities
Dr. Thomas Woods-Tucker, Kentucky Department of Education
Panel Discussion Participants
Taking Action to Support Student Success
Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway Community & Technical College
Jill Gay, Family Nurturing Center
Chad Molley, Erlanger-Elsmere Schools
Julia Pile, Parent Camp
Dave Schroeder, Kenton County Public Library