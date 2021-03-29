NKU to move May graduation exercises indoors to BB&T Arena; limited tickets to five in-person events















NKU President Ashish Vaidya has announced that graduation exercises in May will move indoors to BB&T Arena and will be open to limited in-person attendance.

This comes after extensive review of facilities and state guidelines.

“With this larger venue, we will now be able to accommodate limited guest tickets for all ceremonies,” Ashish said. “NKU is committed to providing a meaningful celebration for our graduates and their families while balancing the appropriate health protocols to provide a safe event for our graduates and guests.”

Here are details:



• Graduates for the ceremonies on May 8-9 will each be able to request two guest tickets for their ceremony.

• Due to its much smaller size, graduates in the Chase College of Law Commencement on May 7 may each request up to four guest tickets for their ceremony.

• All guests must have a ticket to enter the facility and will be expected to follow the COVID-19 protocols for the facility regarding masking and social distancing.



Click here for details on ticket requests and distribution.



The ceremonies will be streamed live for any graduates or guests who are not able to attend in person. Videos of the ceremonies will be available for on-demand viewing after the fact on the NKU YouTube channel.



The schedule of ceremonies has not changed:

• Commencement for Chase College of Law: Friday, May 7, at 5 p.m.

• Commencement for the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education: Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m.

•Commencement for the Haile/US Bank College of Business and College of Informatics: Saturday, May 8, at 3 p.m.

• Commencement for the College of Health and Human Services: Sunday, May 9, at 10 a.m.

• Commencement for May, August, and December 2020 graduates: Sunday, May 9, at 3 p.m.

