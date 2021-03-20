‘New normal’ for Point/Arc leads to creativity and a Love the Cov fundraiser for Zembrodt center















Tough times lead to creativity.

Thank-you, pandemic.

COVID-19 created a new lifestyle – the so-called, New Normal.

And that’s exactly what Shannon Chalfant – the Content Specialist at The Point/Arc – has done.

The 33-year-old resident of Taylor Mill has created the Love the Cov raffle.

“It’s a raffle event that celebrates our community,” the Electronic Media/Broadcasting graduate of Northern Kentucky University, said. “And the event benefits the Zembrodt Education Center at The Point/Arc.”

The Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC) was created to give five-year-olds and up with intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) opportunities to reach their highest potential educationally, socially and vocationally.

An extension of The Point/Arc, ZEC strives to increase growth and support for individuals and families in the Greater Cincinnati region.

And Love the Cov is a raffle with vision.

“It’s a collaborative with the community,” Chalfant, a Holy Cross High School grad said, “we want to forge that sense of community with local restaurants, while raising money for ZEC.”

Love the Cov is a first-time event, says Chalfant. Each raffle is $25 and a winner can receive as much as $500 in Covington-only gift cards.

Chalfant says raffles are available on the ZEC website, at The Point/Perk website and in the Point/Arc Education Center.

The Cedar Restaurant – 701 Main Street, Covington – is also participating with the sale of raffles. The winner will be drawn, Friday, April 9th – at this time virtually.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, residentially, socially and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill those gaps, even when government funding sources are not available.

The Zembrodt Education Center was opened, March 11, 2020 – and celebrated its first anniversary this month.

The Point/Arc