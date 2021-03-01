McConnell announces $269 million in additional boost for Kentucky colleges and universities















WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Kentucky’s colleges and universities were allocated a total of $269,307,632 to support students and campus communities during the coronavirus crisis. The federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Education, was made available by the additional, targeted COVID-19 rescue legislation Senator McConnell negotiated and led to enactment in December.

“Kentucky’s colleges and universities have taken bold and innovative steps to protect their campus communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m proud to announce these additional federal resources that will support students as they pursue their education and reach for their goals,” said Senator McConnell. “With the increasing distribution of safe and effective vaccines across Kentucky, we are closer than ever to ending this crisis. As we do, our institutions of higher education are well-positioned to help our Commonwealth come roaring back.”

Last year, Senator McConnell announced the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which he introduced and led to enactment in about a week, delivered more than $156 million to Kentucky’s colleges and universities. Schools could transfer the emergency financial aid to students to help pay for course materials, technology, housing, food, healthcare and childcare costs.

Earlier this week, Senator McConnell also announced an additional investment ofnearly $1.2 billion into Kentucky’s K-12 education, including private schools, and childcare facilities.

Below are the colleges and universities in Kentucky receiving funding: