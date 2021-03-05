Leadership Kentucky names new board members, including NKyians; Daniel Bork is chair















Leadership Kentucky announced the new 2021 Board Chair, Daniel Bork, and the appointment of new members to the 2021 Executive Committee and Board of Directors that will oversee one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership development programs in the United States.



Bork previously retired as Commissioner of Revenue for the Kentucky Department of Revenue, and as Vice President of Tax for Lexmark International, Inc. He has served on the Leadership Kentucky Executive Committee and Board of Directors for more than a decade. Bork is a Certified Public Accountant and holds degrees from Winona State University and the University of Minnesota. He resides in Jessamine County.





“I have experienced first-hand the impact that Leadership Kentucky has on the Commonwealth and participants,” said Daniel Bork, 2021 Leadership Kentucky Board Chair. “I look forward to working alongside the 2021 Executive Committee and the Board of Directors to support future leaders of Kentucky.”



Leadership Kentucky has also announced Regina Jackson will serve as the Board Chair-Elect; and Paula Hanson, a member of the Board of Directors has joined the Executive Committee and will serve as Treasurer.

Chrisandrea Turner, a member of the Board of Directors since 2015, will now be serving as a member of the Executive Committee; and the Board of Directors added one new member, Daniel Carmack.



The 2021 Leadership Kentucky Executive Committee and Board of Directors list is below:



2021 Executive Committee

• 2021 Board Chair – Dan Bork (Retired, Kentucky Commissioner of Revenue)

• 2022 Board Chair-Elect – Regina Jackson (Partner, English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley)

• Immediate Past Chair – Barbara K. Dickens (Sr. Operations Counsel, Atria Senior Living, Inc.)

• Secretary – Trey Grayson (Member, Frost Brown Todd)

• Treasurer – Paula C. Hanson, CPA (Retired, Dean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC)

• BRIGHT Liaison/Committee Member – Elmer K. Whitaker (CEO, Whitaker Bank, Inc.)

• Perry P. Allen (Regional President, US Bank)

• Leslie A. Fugate (State and Local Government Relations, Brown-Forman Corporation)

• Ken Perdue (Plant Manager, Logan Aluminum)

• Chrisandrea Turner (Partner, Stites & Harbison, PLLC)

• Ron Wilson (Senior Director, Corporate and Foundation Relations, Western Kentucky University)

• Gina S. Winchester (Deputy Judge Executive, Calloway County Court)

• Committee Member-Ex-Officio: Mary Michael Corbett (Retired, Baptist Health Foundation)

• Committee Member-Ex-Officio: Teresa Trimble Hail (President, D.C. Trimble, Inc.)



2021 Board of Directors

• Christopher L. Brown (Vice President/Director, Sales & Marketing Integration & Execution, Brown-Forman)

• David A. Byerman (Former Director of Kentucky Legislative Research Commission)

• Craig J. Carlson (Corporate Banking Group Manager, Truist Bank)

• Daniel Carmack (Realtor, City Councilman, City of London)

• Carri Chandler (Vice President Foundation, St. Elizabeth Healthcare)

• Gary Gerdemann (Co-Founder, Partner, RunSwitch Public Relations)

• Sara Hemingway (Executive Director, The Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation)

• Rick Hesterberg (Senior Asst. VP of Strategic Communications & Marketing, Morehead State University)

• Alan Keck (Mayor, City of Somerset)

• Melissa Lee Knight (President, Farmers National Bank of Lebanon)

• Timothy Kraus (Vice President Production, Operations, and Chief Engineer, Louisville Water)

• Gloria S. McCall, Ed.D. (Vice President, Kentucky Community & Technical College System)

• Elizabeth McFarland (Vice President, Transmission, LG&E-KU Energy, LLC)

• David W. Seewer (Partner, Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP)

• Chuck Session (Vice President of Government and Community Affairs, Duke Energy)

• Leslie Buddeke Smart, CFRE (President, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations)

• Elizabeth Snodgrass, CPA (CEO, Livingston Hospital)

• Burton J. Webb, Ph.D. (President, University of Pikeville)

• Cindy Wiseman (VP External Affairs & Customer Service, AEP/Kentucky Power)

• Kelley Workman (President, Planters Bank)

