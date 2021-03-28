KCTCS regents report three finalists for president: Paul Czarapata, Anton Reese, and Casey Sacks















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents on announced the three finalists to become the next KCTCS president.

They are:

• Paul Czarapata, currently the KCTCS interim president.

• Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

• Casey Sacks, vice chancellor for the West Virginia Community and Technical College System and West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

The three finalists will take part in a virtual forum on April 20. This will allow KCTCS faculty, staff, students, and others, to hear answers to questions submitted by groups within the system, such as student government presidents, Academic Senate and the college presidents. Audience members will receive a survey after the interviews and submit feedback that the KCTCS Board of Regents will use in making a final selection.

Candidate interviews with the board will take place in person on April 21 during closed session (not viewable by the public pursuant to Kentucky open meeting laws). The board will announce the new president at the conclusion of their deliberations that day.

“The board is pleased and excited about this group of finalists,” KCTCS Board of Regents Chair Gail Henson said. “We’ve made it very hard on ourselves by selecting three extremely qualified and experienced candidates. I appreciate the board and selection committee’s hard work and look forward to announcing our new president soon.”

Information about the candidates may be viewed on the KCTCS presidential website.

The KCTCS consists of 16 colleges and 70 campuses across Kentucky.