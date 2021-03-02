Fourth-quarter scoring surge carries St. Henry to victory in All “A” Classic boys basketball playoffs















NKyTribune staff

St. Henry needed a strong fourth quarter to defeat West Carter by a 65-48 score in the quarterfinal round of the All “A” Classic boys basketball playoffs on Monday at West Carter.

The Crusaders outscored the home team 21-7 in the final quarter to turn a close game into a double-digit victory and advance to the semifinals of the All “A” Classic playoffs.

St. Henry’s next opponent will be the winner of the Pikeville at Lexington Christian game. They’ll meet in a semifinal game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eastern Kentucky University.

Two senior starters on the St. Henry team that won last year’s All “A” Classic state championship played a key role in the victory over West Carter that raised the Crusaders’ record to 13-2.

During their team’s decisive fourth-quarter run, forward Jude Bessler and center Cody Teten each scored six points. They shared game-high honors with 16 points each.

St. Henry’s other double figures scorers were senior guards Wyatt Vieth (13) and Corey Shea (10).

The Crusaders made all eight of their field goal attempts in the fourth quarter, including three 3-point shots, and ended up shooting 58 percent (25 of 43) for the game. They also had a 30-19 rebounding advantage.

Ranked No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press state media poll, St. Henry will take a six-game winning streak into the All “A” Classic semifinals on Friday.

ST. HENRY 18 10 16 21 – 65

WEST CARTER 14 10 17 7 – 48

WEST CARTER (9-4): Nichols 1 0 2, Jones 1 2 4, Callahan 3 3 9, Sammons 5 0 12, Berry 2 0 4, Leadingham 3 0 6, Webb 4 2 11. Totals: 19 7 48.

ST. HENRY (13-2): Shea 5 0 10, Vieth 5 3 13, Ryan 1 0 2, Bessler 5 2 16, Butler 1 1 4, Ravenscraft 1 0 2, Fedders 1 0 2, Teten 6 4 16. Totals: 25 10 65.

3-point goals: WC — Sammons 2, Webb. SH — Bessler 4, Butler.