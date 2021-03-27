Beshear reports 646 cases, 27 deaths; on Monday all Kyians 40 and older are eligible to be vaccinated















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 2.8% and he continued to encourage eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

On Monday, all Kentuckians 40 and older will become eligible for three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to all individuals in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C. By April 12, all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“More than one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, which is a huge milestone,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, see where you can sign up. If you’ve got a family member or friend who wants their shot of hope, help them get registered and call our vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), if you need help. Together, we can defeat COVID-19 this year, but we have to keep up our momentum.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 646

New deaths today: 27

New audit deaths: 11

Positivity rate: 2.8%

Total deaths: 6,008

Currently hospitalized: 383

Currently in ICU: 88

Currently on ventilator: 46

Top counties with the most positive cases were: Jefferson (110), Fayette (52), Warren (30)and Scott (24). Each county reported at least 24 new cases.

Boone reported 15 cases, Kenton 11 and Campbell 8.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Website shows Kentuckians which phase they are in specifically. Individuals can sign up for notifications so state officials can communicate with them when doses become available at new and existing sites. Kentucky’s vaccine map lists regional vaccination partners statewide, so individuals can search their county or region and see how to schedule an appointment. Below the vaccine map, Kentuckians can find additional vaccination sites at Kroger, Walmart and Walgreens stores, as well as independent pharmacies.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), has the same features as the website. Kentuckians can get assistance completing the vaccine eligibility questionnaire and scheduling an appointment when doses are available. The hotline is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccination appointments is offered by public transit agencies across the commonwealth. These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky. Kentuckians can find transportation services by clicking here for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers, or by calling the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.