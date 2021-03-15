BCM’s NKY History Hour: What happened when the firing stopped? Aftermath of Battle of Perryville















After more than 7,500 soldiers were killed and wounded in 1862 at the Battle of Perryville, the largest and most significant Civil War battle fought in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the burden of caring for the injured and sick fell upon the town’s 300 inhabitants and citizens of other nearby communities.

Join Stuart Sanders, author of Perryville Under Fire: The Aftermath of Kentucky’s Largest Civil War Battle, to learn about what happened when the firing stopped at the next NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.

To register and participate in the free virtual presentation, presented by Behringer-Crawford Museum, click here. Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

Sanders is the former executive director of the Perryville Battlefield Preservation Association and has written for a wide variety of magazines and journals. His op-ed pieces about Kentucky history regularly appear in newspapers across the Commonwealth. He is also the author of four books, including Murder on the Ohio Belle, Perryville Under Fire: The Aftermath of Kentucky’s Largest Civil War Battle, The Battle of Mill Springs, Kentucky and Maney’s Confederate Brigade at the Battle of Perryville.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, vice president of the BCM Board of Trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of Behringer-Crawford Museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought- provoking programs for free, join here BCM today.

