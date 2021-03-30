BCM’s NKY History Hour presents the life and times of Clyde and Mary Middleton tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.















Although not born or raised in Kenton County, Clyde and Mary Middleton, through years of service in political, religious and philanthropic endeavors, made a lasting impact on the county and the rest of Northern Kentucky.

Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk John Middleton, the son of Clyde and Mary, will discuss the lives and impact of these two dynamic individuals at the NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

Clyde Middleton was a Kentucky state senator from 1967 to 1986 and served as Kenton County Judge Executive from 1990 to 1998. He was influential in the founding of Northern Kentucky University, the moving of Chase College of Law to NKU and the creation of the Kenton County Public Library. He and his wife Mary, who was the first Republican woman in Northern Kentucky to run for office in 1959, were celebrated for their charity and civic work.

John Middleton is the first Republican elected to the office of Kenton County Clerk. A graduate of the Salmon P. Chase College of Law, he served as managing member of Middleton & Middleton, PLLC, from 1999 to 2007.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, vice president of the BCM Board of Trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of the museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

