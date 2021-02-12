Valentine’s Day approaches, so it’s ‘Love on the Levee’ time as Bridgeview Box Park transforms















On Saturday, the community is invited to fall in love with Newport on the Levee’s annual “Love on the Levee” event. From 2 to 6 p.m., singles and couples can safely experience Bridgeview Box Park as it transforms into a love-filled destination, complete with Valentine’s Day-themed sips and snacks, pop-up activations, live music and more.

“We feel the love from our community every day, and this annual event is one of the ways we give a little love back to them,” said Sally Fisk, marketing manager at Newport on the Levee. “We can’t wait to once again transform the Levee into a Valentine’s Day-themed soiree, and host the first Love on the Levee event in the Bridgeview Box Park, surrounded by festive activations and incredible specials from our local retail and restaurants.”

Beginning at 2 p.m., the Levee will be activated with several Valentine’s Day experiences, including a build-your-own bouquet bar by local Newport florist Marti Heard Designs, and a Love on the Levee-themed booth with a gorgeous jewelry selection by renowned fashion retailer Kendra Scott. Customers shopping at Kendra Scott will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for an in-store Color Bar Party, a unique shopping experience for a guest and a few friends to design their own jewelry and shop the store at a discount. 20% of Kendra Scott’s total sales that day, both online and in-store, will be donated to local non-profit Brighton Center. From 3 to 6 p.m., music duo NXK will bring energy and live music to the Box Park for guests to enjoy. In addition, the first 50 children to attend the event will be offered a take-home Valentine’s Day goodie bag.

Throughout the event, Newport on the Levee’s retailers and restaurants will offer Valentine’s Day-themed specials, including:

• Bon Mi – Strawberry milk with passionfruit bursting boba

• Farmhouse Goods – “Love Potion” mixed cocktail topped with a chocolate strawberry

• Gameworks – Two all-day passes for $20

• Kon Tiki – Strawberry daiquiris, red hot chocolate bombs, strawberry rum punch for two, red velvet whoopie pies

• Leaf & Limb – Buy one, get one free on all plants, and complimentary candies

• Little Spoon – Valentine’s Day sugar cookies

• Rotolo – Heart-shaped pizzas

• Second Sight – “Kentucky Kiss” cocktail garnished with a strawberry

• Sweet Dreams – Valentine’s-themed fudge and candy apples, boxes of chocolate covered strawberries

• Wooden Cask – Chocolate raspberry stout

The Levee’s COVID-response program, Better Together, continues to create a comfortable environment for the community to come together. To ensure the health and safety of guests, Love on the Levee will be hosted outdoors in the open-air, tented Bridgeview Box Park, allowing plenty of room for social distancing in the temperature-controlled space. Masks are required for all guests when moving around the property and when not consuming food or drink.

The community is also invited to experience the Levee’s weekly events series, which includes trivia on Tuesdays in the box park and yoga classes on Fridays in The Exchange. For the latest event information, click here.