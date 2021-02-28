State reports 1,025 new COVID cases, 25 deaths; 5.56% positivity; continue to wear your mask















Staff report

The state reported 1,025 new COVID cases Saturday, 25 deaths and 5.56% positivity rate.

One-hundred-ninety of the new cases were in young people under age 18.

As vaccinations continue to increase across Kentucky, the case numbers and deaths are trending down. The Governor has extended the wear-mask mandate.

Counties with the largest number of new cases are Jefferson, 149; Fayette, 74; Boone 36; Kenton 36; and Campbell 31.

There are 765 Kentuckians in the hospital, 209 of them in ICUs and 87 on a ventilator.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department will start scheduling vaccinations for those in Level 1C on March 1. Follow the scheduling here.

Here are the stats for Northern Kentucky to date, from the Northern Kentucky Health Department:

The Northern Kentucky Health Department provides the following information on ‘What can you do to prevent getting sick?’

It is highly important to remain vigilant against the spread of infectious diseases. In order to prevent getting sick, the following is recommended:

• Cover your mouth and nose with a face mask or cloth face covering anytime you leave your home.

• Stay at least six feet away from others when you shop, pick up food or do errands.

• Be alert for symptoms of COVID-19 and talk with your doctor if you or a family member develops symptoms.

• Stay home when you feel sick.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands.

• Properly cover your sneeze and cough with a tissue, then throw away the used tissue.

• Frequently disinfect objects and surfaces with a cleaner that you typically use.

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.